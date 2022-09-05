Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister announced revised pay scales for the employees of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in the 158th meeting of the Board of Directors of HPTDC, revealed that the revised pay scale would be provided from 1st January 2016. The decision would benefit over 1300 employees of the Corporation who would be provided annual benefits of Rs. 12.40 crore.

The Tourism Development Corporation during the month from April to July this year has registered an income of Rs. 45.91 crores and a net profit of Rs. 11.79 crores.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Corporation would be authorized to hire the need-based manpower in the categories of house man, utility workers, security guards/chowkidar, specialized cook, electricians, plumber, carpenter, mason, mali and beldar etc. in order to streamline the functioning of the hotel units. He said that this would ensure better services to the customers in the tourism units.