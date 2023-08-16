Shimla – In the aftermath of a devastating landslide tragedy that claimed over 60 lives and caused widespread destruction, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Lalpani, Shimla late Tuesday evening to assess the damages firsthand. While addressing the media, the Chief Minister announced a comprehensive disaster preparedness plan with a budget of Rs. 800 crore, aimed at fortifying the state’s resilience against future calamities.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains throughout the state, had its most severe impact in Shimla. However, timely evacuation efforts led by the district administration played a pivotal role in minimizing the human toll. Residents of the affected houses had been safely evacuated ahead of the disaster, showcasing the effectiveness of disaster management strategies.

Sukhu stressed the importance of reinforcing urban drainage systems and water management practices to prevent hill destabilization. He emphasized that proper water management was crucial for averting similar incidents in the future. The Chief Minister also underscored the need for implementing sound structural design principles in construction projects to enhance the state’s infrastructure resilience.

In the wake of the recent catastrophe, the State Government is not only focused on relief and rescue operations but is also gearing up to implement a forward-looking disaster preparedness plan. This comprehensive plan, with a financial allocation of Rs. 800 crore, aims to mitigate the impact of future disasters and enhance the state’s readiness. The allocation will be utilized to upgrade infrastructure, develop early warning systems, and train personnel for efficient disaster response.