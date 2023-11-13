In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has rolled out a new initiative allowing travellers to pay their bus fares by scanning QR codes at booking counters. This innovative payment option is not only available at HRTC’s booking counters across the state but has also been extended to counters in other states, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Haridwar and Dehradun.

To implement this digital payment system, HRTC has collaborated with the mobile wallet giant, Paytm. Scan codes and sound boxes have been installed at all HRTC booking counters, streamlining the payment process for both passengers and booking clerks. Once the fare is paid, a confirmation message will be broadcasted through the sound box, providing instant acknowledgement to the passenger and the booking clerk.

The QR code scan payment option supports various digital wallets such as Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, BHIM UPI, SBI YONO, and others. This move aligns with the broader digital transformation trend, promoting cashless transactions and accommodating the preferences of tech-savvy commuters.

In conjunction with the introduction of QR code payments, HRTC is also investing in advanced ticketing machines. These state-of-the-art devices will empower passengers to pay their bus fares seamlessly using digital wallets or traditional ATM debit and credit cards, ushering in a new era of hassle-free and modernized transportation transactions.