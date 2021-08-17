Shimla: The rescue operations on day seventh with all the bodies of all the missing persons retrieved on Tuesday in the Nigulsari landslide incident in Kinnaur district.



Three bodies were rescued today from under the debris and stones of the landslide by the relief and rescue team, taking the death toll to 28.



In accordance to the missing list submitted to the police and district administration, 28 persons were said to be missing after the landslide on August 11 at Nigulsari, after which now all the bodies have been exhumed from the rubble and debris by the rescue team.



Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq visited the spot today and said that this search operation will continue for another two days.



“This was the longest and toughest search operation of its kind in which the NDRF, ITBP, Army, Police and Home Guard personnel took part.”



He said that despite the difficult terrian and the challenging task, the members of the relief and rescue teams risked their lives to complete the search operation.

During the search operation, heavy machinery was also used to clear heavy boulders and debris to excavate the dead bodies, he added.



Appreciating the services rendered by NDRF, Army, Police, ITBP and Home Guards in the search operation, the Deputy Commissioner said that it was only because of their hard work that this search operation was successful and the bodies of all the missing persons in the accident have been traced.



He said that the district administration has decided to continue search operations for the next two days so that if any person whose missing information is not with the police and administration, can also be traced.