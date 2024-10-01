A significant road collapse in Nigulsari, Kinnaur, has once again disrupted traffic on National Highway 5. A 70-meter stretch of the road towards Bhawananagar has badly caved in, forcing authorities to close the route. The collapse, triggered by continuous stonefalls in the landslide-prone area, has brought vehicular movement to a complete halt.

According to reports, about three meters of the road’s full width has collapsed. This severe damage has left the administration no choice but to undertake a major repair operation. Crews are working to dig into the mountain to reconstruct the damaged section, with hopes of reopening the road by late evening.

Until then, authorities are advising travellers in Kinnaur to take the alternative route via Kaza for those heading towards Shimla or lower areas. For those approaching Kinnaur, travel on foot via Taranda Road is currently the only option.

Despite the administration’s best efforts, the unstable terrain continues to pose challenges. The landslide is a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters, which often disrupt daily life and essential transportation routes in Himachal Pradesh.