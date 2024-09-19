Shimla: The National Highway-5 (NH-5), which was blocked at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district, has been restored after a 24-hour closure. The blockage, caused by a 65-meter section of the road collapsing on Tuesday afternoon, had halted vehicle movement, including trucks transporting apples and peas, which are vital to the region’s economy.

The National Highway Authority worked tirelessly through the night and resumed operations early Wednesday morning. By 12 noon, a new trace was created for the collapsed section, and traffic flow was reinstated. Vehicles have now resumed movement, easing the disruption caused to traders and commuters.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh continues to experience turbulent weather. A yellow alert was issued for several districts, forecasting heavy rainfall. Snowfall also occurred in the high-altitude regions, including Rohtang Pass, contributing to a sharp drop in temperatures. Most districts, including the state capital Shimla, remained under cloudy skies, and the maximum temperature registered a noticeable decrease. With colder mornings and evenings, locals have started to feel the early onset of winter.

As of Wednesday evening, 32 roads and 26 electricity transformers remained non-operational in various parts of the state. Although more rain is expected in parts of Himachal on Thursday, the weather is expected to clear by September 20, providing some relief to residents and travellers alike.