Shimla: Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, with a significant landslide bringing traffic to a standstill on the Rampur-Kinnaur National Highway (NH-5) at Nigulsari. The ongoing downpour has not only triggered landslides but also caused widespread damage in various parts of the state, leading to road closures, falling trees, and damaged infrastructure.

The landslide at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district has created a major bottleneck for thousands of residents and commuters who rely on NH-5. The continuous landslides from the upper hills have made it nearly impossible to clear the highway, which has been blocked for several days. Restoration efforts were further hampered on Wednesday morning when boulders fell on the machinery deployed to clear the road, damaging the equipment and putting the operator at risk. Fortunately, the operator escaped unhurt.

The landslide activity intensified late Tuesday evening and continued unabated throughout Wednesday, leaving the highway completely blocked and vehicles immobilized. The frequent landslides have posed a significant challenge to the authorities, who are struggling to restore normalcy on this crucial route.

Heavy Rain Causes Destruction in Shimla and Beyond

In the capital city of Shimla, the heavy rain has led to multiple incidents of trees falling and damage to buildings. On Tuesday night, three trees collapsed in different parts of the city, including a large cedar tree that fell on the Directorate of Information and Public Relations building in Chhota Shimla, causing considerable damage to the structure. In another incident, heavy rain washed away a section of the road in Kuftadhar, Rulda Bhatta ward.

The district of Kullu also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of 16 roads due to landslides and debris. In Solan, the Solan-Minas road was blocked for 13 hours before being cleared. Rainfall was recorded in various parts of the state on Wednesday, with Shimla receiving 2 mm, Dalhousie 4 mm, Mandi 1 mm, and Kalpa 2 mm. However, the weather remained clear in other areas.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for continued rainfall today, warning residents of potential further disruptions.