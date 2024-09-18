Shimla: In a devastating blow to the people of Kinnaur, a 70-meter stretch of National Highway-5 (NH-5) near Nigulsari collapsed on Tuesday, cutting off the district from Shimla district. The landslide in Sector 26 of Nigulsari has left thousands of residents, tourists, and security forces stranded, with the district’s vital connection severed.

The strategic National Highway-5, which links Kinnaur and border areas to Shimla, has been plagued by landslides for years. However, the complete collapse of the highway has created an unprecedented crisis, leaving residents of Kalpa, Pooh, and Nichar blocks of Kinnaur district cut off from essential services and supplies. In addition to local residents, military personnel, including the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces stationed along the border, depend on this route for travel and logistics.

Despite clear weather in the region over the last two days, the situation has worsened due to underground water seeping through the Taranda side, causing further land subsidence. The already unstable terrain has led to the sinking of the highway, creating serious risks for those attempting to navigate the area.

Local residents, frustrated by years of repeated landslides in the Nigulsari area, have renewed their call for the construction of an alternative route. Many are urging the government, the Public Works Department (PWD), and the local administration to expedite plans for a Palingi-Chhota Kamba road to ensure a safe and reliable connection if NH-5 remains closed.

National Highway-5 is a lifeline for Kinnaur, providing access to not only the residents but also thousands of tourists who frequent the region and the vital supply routes for security personnel posted along India’s border. The continued instability of the road has exacerbated the challenges faced by the people of Kinnaur, especially as landslides in the area have been recurring for years.

According to Satish Joshi, a junior engineer from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the 70-meter collapsed stretch is under repair. “The work to restore the highway is progressing, and if all goes according to plan, the NH will be restored by Wednesday afternoon,” he said. However, the ongoing concerns about landslides mean that long-term solutions are urgently needed.

As the region remains isolated, thousands of people anxiously await relief and restoration of the crucial highway, hoping for both immediate repair and more sustainable solutions to prevent further disruptions in the future.

The collapse of NH-5 is yet another reminder of the urgent need for better infrastructure in landslide-prone areas, especially in sensitive zones like Kinnaur, where the lives and livelihoods of thousands depend on a stable and reliable road network.