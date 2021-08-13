Shimla: With the threat looming large of flooding, villages along the banks have been evacuated after landslides blocked the flow of the river Chenab in Lahaul and Spiti on Friday.

According to State Disaster Management Authority, Director Sudesh Mokta the incident occurred at 9:20 AM near Nalda village in Lahaul and Spiti district that has blocked the flow of the river.

No loss of life and property has been reported and as a precautionary measure, the villages along the banks of the river have been evacuated.

Only 10 to 15 percent of water is discharging currently.

The district administration rushed to the site to take stock of the situation.

Helicopter survey and deployment of NDRF team is underway, he added.