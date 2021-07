Shimla: The Himachal government has declared state mourning for three days as a mark of respect to veteran politician Virbhadra Singh.

Former CM Virbhadra Singh passed away in the early hours of 8 July 2021.

“There shall be no official entertainment during this period. All state government offices including Boards, Corporation and Autonomous Institution except the offices dealing with the essential services shall remain closed on 8th of July, 2021,” The state government spokesperson said.