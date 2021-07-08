Shimla: Octogenarian Congress leader and Former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday morning, after battling a prolonged illness.

He was admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and hospital on April 30, after he returned from Max Hospital where he had been admitted after being diagnosed with Covid -19 on April 13.

IGMC, Senior Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj confirmed the death and said that Virbhadra Singh passed away at 3.40 am.

Born on 23 June, 1934 he was first time elected to the Lok Sabha in 1962 and was re-elected in 1967, 1971, 1980 and 2009.

A six-time Chief Minister, he remained in office from 1983 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, 1998 remained CM for few days, 2003 to 2007 and 2012 to 2017.