Dattatreya becomes the latest Governor to not complete his tenure

Shimla: With the appointment of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Bandaru Dattatreya becomes the latest Governor who was not able to complete his tenure.

Bandaru Dattatreya served as the Governor from September 11, 2019, till July 6, 2021. Dattatreya has now been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana.

Out of the last 20 Governors, only three have been able to complete their terms. S. Chakravati, who was the first Governor of the state completed his full term. He served as the Governor from 1971-1977. Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje was the Governor from 2003-2008. The latest was Urmila Singh who served as the Governor from 2010-2015.

Kalraj Mishra had the shortest stint as the Governor of the state. He was the Governor from July 22, 2019, till September 10, 2019.

Arlekar is the 21st Governor of the state and the first Goan to occupy the post.

Born on April 23, 1954, in Panaji, Goa, Arlekar has been associated with the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh since childhood and joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 1989. From 2012-2015 he served as the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Arlekar was also considered as the strong contender to become Chief Minister of Goa when Manohar Parrikar was moved to Delhi after being appointed as the Union Defence Minister. He lost the 2017 Legislative Assembly polls.