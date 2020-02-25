Governor Bandaru Dattatreya addressing HP Vidhan Sabha on the first day of Budget Session.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Budget Session commences today. The state governor Bandaru Dattatreya, in his address in the state assembly on the first day of the budget session, said, “My government supports CAA, providing Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It also supports abrogation of Article 370 for ensuring implementation of one Constitution in the entire country.”

Dattatreya stated that strong leadership has succeeded in uniting the Nation by bringing the whole country under the tricolour. The Governor also welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court which paved way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

