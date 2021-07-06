Shimla: Bootstrapped as a Start-Up on 7th July 2014, Netgen IT Solutions Pvt Ltd has completed seven years on Tuesday.

Shimla based Netgen IT Solutions has grown in size and stature. Starting with a team of just 4 people, Netgen IT Solutions today employs strong-heeled 25 IT professionals.

The young agile company has evolved to offer a diverse set of services for web, e-commerce and mobile solutions that has enabled Global and Indian businesses to adapt to a Digital First environment.

In seven years, the Shimla based company has carved out a niche for itself.

To mark the NetGen Foundation Day, the company hosted a live inter-action of the team members with some clients to understand the need for future technologies and solutions for a fast-changing business environment in the shadow COVID pandemic.

Rajneesh Rana, Founder and Managing Director of the company, while speaking about the company’s journey, says, “Stepping out from working as a freelancer at the small township of Sarkhaghat, in Himachal Pradesh, to launching a start-up company, was my first step in entrepreneurship. The company was founded on a shoe-string budget with a small capital outlay. After overcoming the initial hesitancy, we’re on the firmer ground today.”

With the growth in demand for IT Services, the company in the initial year faced manpower shortages, Rana said and further added that the management train and equip freshers in a mentorship program to meet its needs for IT Professionals.

Ravinder Makhaik, a Director of the company says, “growing steadily, Netgen is a debt-free, profit-making company. A healthy mix of domestic and international businesses, with sound financials, gives the company strength to take up more challenging projects.”

Services provided by Netgen IT Solutions

The Netgen team of IT professionals has expanded the services that the company now provides a multitude of projects employing creative website design-development; customised software products; e-Commerce solutions; server administration – web security – networking services; mobile application design – development; social media marketing; stand completed. There is a growing demand for many other IT and IT-enabled services that the company has successfully delivered for Global and Indian clients.

Projects completed so far by NetGen IT Solutions

NetGen has so far developed over 2500 websites, for clients spread over 25 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Australia. Its clients include NASDAQ – listed IT company and Silent Partners Tech – deployed by Medline.

Netgen has also provided its services to the state government as well. NetGen IT Solutions is credited with designing and developing “Him Suraksha Abhiyan” application used by thousands of teams spread under 2300+ sub-centres. In just over a month, the software solution created successfully captured the data of over 68 lakh residents of Himachal Pradesh.

It has rendered its services to the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, IT, IPR, Women & Child Development, Rope & Rapid Transport Development Corporation, HP Milk Federation Cooperation, National Health Mission and HP AIDS Control Society.