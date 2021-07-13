Shimla: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

Acting Chief Justice of HP High Court Justice Ravi Malimath administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The Governor was also given a Guard of Honour on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi read out the warrant of appointment. While secretary to the Governor Priyatu Mandal obtained the signature of the Governor on the charge certificate.

Cabinet Ministers Suresh Bhardwaj, Govind Singh Thakur, Dr. Rajiv Saizal, MLAs, Justice P.S. Rana, Chairman, Human Right Commission, Narender Chauhan, Chief Information Commissioner, Ajay Sharma, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Mayor, Satya Kaundal, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Ashok Sharma, Advocate General, Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Members of various commissions, boards and corporations, Vice-Chancellors of Universities, senior officers of the police and civil and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.

Later, while interacting with the representatives of media, the Governor said that he would take the initiatives of the state government forward. He said that it was a higher post of the constitution and he would work in coordination with the State Government.

“I will give whatever support the Government needs in development. We will work together for the protection of the rich environment of the state”, said the Governor.

Acknowledging the hospitalities of the people of the state, Arlekar said that many people from Himachal Pradesh have contributed towards the Goa Liberation Movement and Ram Singh was one of them.

In the early morning, the Governor before taking the Oath performed Yajana along with family members.