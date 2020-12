Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a narrow escape, as his car met with an accident in Telangana on Monday.

Dattatreya was on his way to Nalgonda district near Hyderabad, when the car in which he was travelling veered off road near Choutuppal town.

He had a lucky escape in the incident. Besides, him the other occupants in the car too suffered no injuries in the accident.