Shimla: Coronavirus cases are increasing at alarming rate and state witnessed highest-ever single-day spike of 120 new Covid-19 cases across the state. Now active cases in the state have jumped to 782 and total virus affected cases are 1954 in the state.

A steep increase was witnessed in Solan and Sirmaur districts, where 38 and 29 new cases, respectively, were reported. Following the surge in the cases in Nalagarh, Baddi and Nahan administration has imposed complete lockdown from Saturday midnight till Tuesday morning.

The movement of residents would be completely restricted.

Cases of virus spiked following the return of industries workers in Baddi-Nalagarh industrial belt. Industrial region is now worse affected in the state as about 400 positive cases were tested from the Coronavirus. 108 cases were reported from Wrigley India Pvt Limited, 59 from Sara Textiles, 32 from Arihant Pharmaceutical and 23 from other industrial units.

Only 133 industries have set up 10 per cent temporary isolation facilities on their premises till now. The administration is facing a shortage of space to house patients and their primary contacts. There is no end to violations as industrial workers continue to enter the area without Covid-negative test reports.

The district administration of Sirmour have imposed complete lockdown in Nahan and Dadahu towns. Govindgarh Mohalla, Nahan and Dadahu are worst affected, as maximum cases of virus are from these two areas only.

In Mandi district 26 persons were found infected, followed by Kangra 15 cases. Three cases each were reported from Hamirpur and Shimla, two each from Kinnaur and Kullu and one each from Bilaspur and Una.