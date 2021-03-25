Shimla. The first wheelchair Table Tennis player from Shimla, Piyush Sharma has won a bronze medal in the Para National Table Tennis Championship held in Indore.

Piyush Sharma is the first player from the State to play table tennis on a wheelchair. Presently, he is pursuing higher education on a fellowship in Gurugram. He has done B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from NIT Hamirpur.

Earlier he had represented India at the Para Table Tennis Championships in the Netherlands.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya have congratulated him for his success. They said that this youth from the hills is a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

Expert Member of HP State Advisory Board on Disability and Chairman of Umang Foundation Ajai Srivastava said after completing his 12th from St. Edwards Shimla and B.Tech from NIT in 2016, Piyush worked as a software engineer with a Dutch company in Bangalore for four years.

After that, he got a prestigious Tech-Leaders fellowship from Plaksha at Gurugram and pursuing a PG program. Plaksha sponsored him to participate in the national championship. He is an expert in artificial intelligence and working on some projects which would make the life of disabled people easier.