The 14 Dalai Lama, a Tibetan spiritual leader on Tuesday is celebrating his 86 birthday. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, no grand celebration will be organised.

On the occasion of his birthday, Dalai Lama said that for the rest of he is committed to serving humanity and working to protect climate conditions.

He thanked all the people who have shown hill love, respect and trust.

“Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values such as compassion and non-violence,” he said.

He has urged all the people to follow non-violence and compassion for the rest of their lives.

Born in a farming family in Taktser in Tibet. When he was two, he was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. In 1939, he was formally recognised as the 14th Dalai Lama and in 1940, his enthronement ceremony was held.

In 1959, he was forced to leave Tibet, since then he settled in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He retired from the Central Tibetan Administration in 2011.

In 1989, he was conferred with a Nobel Peace Prize.