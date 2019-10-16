Governor inspects DDU hospital, suggests to introduce more facilities for patients

Shimla: Himachal newly appointed Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today made surprise inspection in the Deen Dyal Upadhyay Regional Hospital, Shimla and expressed satisfaction over the management and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

The Governor went to the Ortho, Child and Gyne OPD’s and interacted with patients and took feedback regarding medical services. Most of the patients apprised him that benches should be provided to facilitate the patients. Orthopaedist Dr Ravinder Mokta apprised the Governor that around 300 patients are attended in ortho OPD per day. Similarly, Paediatrician Dr Champa Panwar informed that about 130-150 child patients are brought for medical examination every day. Gynaecologist Dr Mamta said that about 100 women visit this hospital every day for examination.

The Governor observed that there was no chaos in the hospital premises and patients and their attendants were being attended properly by the hospital staff. Pleased with the arrangements, he lauded the working of the hospital administration.

The sanitation workers, nursing staff and security staff working on the Out Source basis apprised the Governor about their problems on this occasion.

The Governor suggested for setting up the cardiac unit in the hospital and a separate health awareness centre. He instructed to provide a separate blood donation van for the hospital and ambulance for specialized services. He said that posts of physiotherapists should be created here.

He also visited the old building of the hospital. On the demand of the hospital administration, he said that the construction of the new building at that place could be considered. He directed the hospital administration to prepare a detailed report on all the necessary facilities which should be provided in the hospital which would be recommended to the state government.