Shimla: One person was killed after a pick up (HP 16 1947) he was travelling in plunged into a 20-metre-deep gorge near Shimla. Vikas who was driving the vehicle saved his life by jumping out of the vehicle just before it skidded into the gorge.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Dutt (32), resident of Pachhad district Sirmour Sirmour.

The accident took place on Tuesday night on Piran-Khaltu link road when they were on their way to Talai from Shimla to deliver a supply of ration. When they reached near Junga, driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge, killing Sanjay on the spot. Meanwhile, Vikas fled from the spot but he later handed himself to the police.

The accident was noticed by a local resident who immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla where the post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted. His body has been handed over to his relatives for cremation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. A case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver.