Mandi: Despite state police strictness, the incidents of tourists’ hooliganism are still on the rise. In another incident, four tourists including two from Punjab and two from Hamirpur were arrested for brutally assaulting a local resident near Mandi. These tourists were returning from Manali.

According to the complaint lodged by Bhaskar Sharma, he was assaulted beaten by four tourists on Tuesday around 10:00 PM near Kamand, district Mandi.

He said that at that time he saw a vehicle carrying stray cattle and went to check it. He had parked his vehicle at the roadside.

At the same time, four tourists who were travelling in a car (PB 07Z 0059) reached there and asked him to move his car. Sharma has claimed that there was enough space for their vehicle to cross his vehicle but the tourists started abusing him and assaulted him.

They also snatched his vehicle’s key and fled from the spot, Sharma further accused.

Sharma somehow contacted the police with the help of other locals. Police, after receiving the information set up a barrier and arrested the accused from the nearby area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.

A case under sections 341 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Recently, four tourists from Punjab were arrested for assaulting a local with swords in Manali. A similar incident took place in Mandi when tourists assaulted a local with a sword.

In order to control tourists’ hooliganism, the DGP Sanjay Kundu had ordered the police to check tourists’ vehicles entering the state. As per his order, any tourists carrying weapons will not be allowed to enter the state.