Shimla: The special judge Shimla, on Wednesday, pronounced the conviction of an accused in the infamous Gudiya rape-murder case.

The 16-year-old girl was murdered after being raped in 2017.

The accused Anil Kumar alias Neelu amid the Covid pandemic was presented through virtual hearing from the prison.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the special session judge convicted the accused.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Neelu on April 13, 2018 on the basis of DNA report and claimed that Neelu who worked as a Charani had raped Gudiya and brutally murdered her.