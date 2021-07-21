Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured to redress the genuine demands of the state employees.

The CM, while interacting with the delegation of Himachal Pradesh NGO Federation at his official residence, reiterated his government’s commitment towards the welfare of the employees.

Acknowledging the contribution of the employees, CM said Employees are the backbone of any government and played a vital role in effective implementation of the policies and programmes of the State Government.”

“Employees are pillars of the Government on whose shoulders the responsibility to implement the Government policies lies,” he further added.

Appreciating the role of employees for effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic, CM thanked employees for standing with the State Government during the testing time of the pandemic.

Chief Minister assured to hold a meeting with employees to address their issues and promised to resolve the genuine issues of the employees.