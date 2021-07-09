Shimla: BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday met with the family of former Legislator of Jubbal-Kotkhai Legislative Assembly Constituency and Chief Whip late Narinder Bragta at their house in Shimla.

He went there after paying his last respects to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at the Ridge.

Nadda condoled Bragta’s family. He said that Narinder Bragta was a skilled leader and he is best known for his contribution towards the horticulture sector.

Narinder Bragta passed away on June 5 at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh due to post Covid complications.

Later, Nadda visited Raj Bhawan, Shimla where he met former Governor of the state Bandaru Dattatreya and inquired about his well-being.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vipin Parmar, MLA Rajiv Bindal, Jeet Ram Katwal, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and others.