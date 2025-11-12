Himachal Pradesh has been honoured as a ‘Top Achiever State’ under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) – 2024, instituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. The award recognises the State’s investor-friendly policies, transparent governance, and consistent efforts to strengthen its industrial sector.

The recognition was announced during the Udyog Samagam – 2025, where Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presented the award. It was received on behalf of the State by Ajay Yadav (Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi) and Rachit Sharma (General Manager, DIC Sirmaur).

Himachal Pradesh secured 98 percent marks in the national assessment, earning praise for reforms in Construction Permits, Healthcare, and the Services Sector. The evaluation covered 434 reform points across 25 areas, including labour regulations, land administration, and environmental registration, and was based on feedback from over 5.83 lakh enterprises.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the recognition reflects the government’s commitment to delivering investor services efficiently and promoting a transparent business environment. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan added that the achievement showcases the State’s focus on technology-driven governance and ease of doing business.

The Industries Department highlighted the success of the Integrated Online Single Window System, which provides over 150 services under the Himachal Pradesh Single Window (Investments Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2018. Supportive policies like the Industrial Policy 2019, MSME Policy 2023, and Startup Policy 2022 have further encouraged entrepreneurship and job creation.

Officials said the State continues to promote balanced industrial growth in sectors like pharmaceuticals, food processing, healthcare, tourism, and wellness, ensuring time-bound service delivery under the Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011.