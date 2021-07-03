Kullu: A Mumbai resident has died after an SUV Thar (MH 01DP 9163) in which he was travelling in skidded into a deep gorge in Kullu district.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Singhvi (34), son of Padam Singhvi and resident of Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The accident took place on Friday on Naggar-Bijli Mahadev link road near Kharahal valley when he lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing him on the spot.

He was spotted by local residents who immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of local residents. The body was then shifted to Regional Hospital, Kullu for post-mortem.

According to polices, Sanghvi had checked in to Manu Allya Spa Resorts on Thursday. He was on his way to Jana water fall and Bijli Mahadev.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report.