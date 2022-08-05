Mandi: Two persons have been killed after a motorcycle collided with a jeep on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in the Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil Dhiman (23), resident of BBMB Colony, Sundernagar, and Jatin Sharma (23), resident of Sundernagar, Mandi.

The accident took place on Friday near Dhanotu when they lost control of the bike and it collided with the jeep coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so intense that both of them died on the spot.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and recovered the dead bodies. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital, Sundernagar for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation.