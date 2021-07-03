Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers Association has decided to postpone their pen-down strike for the next four days. The doctors will resume their services in all medical facilities of the state from today. However, during this period, they will provide services while wearing black ribbons services. The doctors will also organise a gate meeting in the morning.

The decision was taken in a state-level meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President Anupam Badan.

Doctors have been protesting against the Punjab’s Sixth Pay Commission recommendations of reducing Non- Practising Allowance (NPA) from 25 to 20 and delinking of NPA from basic pay.

Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers Association, Dr. Pushpendra Verma said “Doctors of Punjab have decided to call of the strike for the next four days after Punjab State government assured to amend the recommendations of Sixth Pay Commission in the next three to four days. Besides this, CM Jai Ram Thakur has also assured the doctors of a positive response . On the similar lines, we have also decided to postpone the strike for the next four days.”

On Friday, CM Jai Ram Thakur assured the doctors that their interests will be protected and said that state government is standing with them.