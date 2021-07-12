Shimla: After an alleged audio clip of BJP Mahila Morcha leaders went viral, the party has suspended the primary membership of social media and IT in-charge Dr Archana Thakur and State General Secretary of Mahila Morch Sheetal Vyas with immediate effect.

Both the office bearers have been removed from the duties and responsibilities of the organisation.

BJP State President and Member of Parliament (MP) Suresh Kashyap in a statement said that BJP is a disciplined political party and any kind of indiscipline within the party will not be tolerated at any level.

Recently, an audio clip of BJP Mahila Morcha office bearers made rounds on social media in which they were heard making serious accusations against each other.

The audio clip was recorded during a recent meeting of the office. In the viral clip, one of the office bearer can be heard saying that she paid Rs 4,00,000 to get the post.