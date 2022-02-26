5,700 booths, 577 mobile teams and 120 transit booths to ensure a comprehensive immunization drive

Shimla: The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation drive in Himachal will be conducted on Sunday.

The polio drive is scheduled in the ten districts (except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur) of the State.

As many as 6,05,379 children of the state in the age group of 0-5 will get the vaccine drops, irrespective of their previous immunisation status, a health department spokesperson informed.

The state has planned over 5,700 booths to administer the polio drops and more than 10,700 teams shall be conducting house to house visits to ensure that no child below the age of five years is left behind.

Besides, 577 mobile teams will cover the population living in remote and inaccessible areas and migrant population throughout the State and 120 transit booths would be set up at bus stands; tourist spots etc. to cover the children in transit and for the nearly 400 teams will be deployed.

Polio immunization drive in district Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur district will be conducted after the weather condition improve.