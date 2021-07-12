Shimla: Himachal Congress has demanded the installation of a statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

State Congress President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore in a letter to the Chief Minister Jairam Ram Thakur on Monday has sought permission to install a statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on behalf of the Congress party at the Ridge.

Virbhadra Singh’s contribution to the development of the state can never be underestimated nor can be forgotten, he said, adding that it is clear from the crowd gathered at his funeral that Virbhadra Singh was so popular and a leader of the masses.

In a democracy, governments of any political party come and goes but only few leaders leave an indelible mark in the hearts of the people, he asserted.

He has also urged the Chief Minister that the government should name a big government institution after Virbhadra Singh, which will be a true tribute to him.