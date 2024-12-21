Employee organizations in Himachal Pradesh have voiced dissatisfaction with the recently passed ‘Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill 2024.’ They have urged the state government to reconsider the bill and engage in discussions with employee representatives to address their concerns before implementing it.

The Non-Gazetted Employees Federation, led by President Trilok Thakur, has criticized the lack of consultation before introducing the bill. Thakur emphasized the need to include employee suggestions to ensure their service security and welfare. “The government must protect employee interests and avoid provisions that could harm their rights,” he stated.

The Federation has also demanded that all recruitment processes be routed through the Public Service Commission and Selection Board to maintain transparency and fairness. Additionally, they called for an end to contract-based and temporary job systems and improvements in employee facilities such as promotion policies, transfer frameworks, and retirement benefits.

The opposition to the bill extended beyond non-gazetted employees. On Friday, members of the Himachal Pradesh Government College Professors Association (HGCTA) staged protests across 141 government colleges in the state. Professors wore black badges and conducted gate meetings, terming the bill “anti-employee.” The association demanded better working conditions and policies prioritising educators’ welfare.

The protesting groups have warned of intensified demonstrations if their demands are not addressed. The state government has yet to respond to the growing unrest among its employees and educators.