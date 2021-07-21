Solan: Shoolini University has been ranked number one in citation impact among all universities located in the Himalayan region, as per the latest report of the leading international ranking agency, Scival.

There are 120 universities located in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region comprising China, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, which have been included in the list of Scival affiliation (2017-2021 data). Out of these 61 are in India, 47 in China, four in Bangladesh, three in Nepal, three in Pakistan and one each in Bhutan and Afghanistan, respectively.

Congratulating the researchers and faculty members for the achievement, Chancellor Prof P.K Khosla said “it’s a milestone in the university’s journey to be among the top 200 global universities.”

He said the 11-year-old university was started with a vision to excel in research, quality of teaching and quality contribution to the growth of the youth and the country.

The latest data released by Scival reveals that among the top 10 Indian universities in the Himalayan region, six positions have gone to China, three by India and one by Nepal.

However, as per citation per publication, the first two positions are occupied by Indian Universities with Shoolini University at the top, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwal University at second position and Kathmandu University Nepal at third position.

Nine Universities of Himachal are also included in the list out of which six are public universities. Shoolini University is at the top with the first position followed by Central University, Dharamshala.

As per the data, in three parameters – Citations per publication, Output in Top 10 per cent Citation Percentile and ‘Output in Top 1% Citation Percentiles – Shoolini University is the topper followed by Kathmandu University.

In one parameter namely Field Weighted Citation Impact, Shoolini with 1.95 is second best while Kathmandu University, Nepal is the topper with 1.98.

Chinese universities are overshadowing other universities in International Collaboration which is because of the promotion of foreign collaboration by the Chinese Government.

Prof Khosla said earlier this year, Shoolini University was ranked the top university by Scimago in the northern region comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Chandigarh and 16th rank in the category of research across the country.

Congratulating the researchers, Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the latest data reflected that the university was on the right track and would be among the best not only in India but throughout the world.