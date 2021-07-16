CM announces Sub-Tehsil at Kalbog

Kotkhai: Fulfilling a longstanding demand of the Kotkhai and Jubbal region of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday announced opening SDM offices at Jubbal and Kotkhai.

The Chief Minister also announced sub-tehsil at Kalbog.

The CM announced the opening of the Block Development Office at Kotkhai, fire sub-station at Tikkar in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area.

These announcements were made just before the bye-elections of the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment. The seat was fallen vacant after the demise of Narinder Bragta.

Cabinet Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Virender Kanwar and Sukhram Chaudhary and Chopal MLA Balbir Verma had accompanied the Chief Minister. Chetan Bragta, son of former minister Narinder Bragta, who is expected to be a BJP candidate from the segment was also present at the occasion.

Chetan Bragta has thanked Chief Minister for announcing SDM offices at Kotkhai and Jubbal.

BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency. Earlier, Cabinet Minister Rakesh Pathania, Suresh Bhardwaj and Sukhram Chaudhary had visited the segment and campaigned in the region.