Mandi: Ahead of Mandi parliamentary by-election, the state chief minister has gone on an inauguration spree. On Sunday, the state CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates and lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 200 crore in the Darang constituency of Mandi district.

CM Thakur claimed of dedicating and laying foundation stones of 44 developmental projects worth about Rs. 200 crore in the Darang region. Chief Minister announced shifting of PWD Division No-1 from Mandi to Darang.

Darang assembly constituency was represented by Congress Veteran Kaul Singh Thakur for a record eight times from the region since 1977. However, in 2017, Thakur lost the election to the BJP candidate.

As per a report, Congress can field Kaul Singh Thakur as a party candidate in the Mandi by-election. Mandi segment is the home turf of state CM Jai Ram Thakur and he wanted to retain the seat.

Earlier, yesterday CM had announced projects worth crore in Seraj assembly segment.