Shimla: Paying gratitude to the state Chief Minister for fulfilling the demands of the Jubbal-Kotkhai area, a delegation of the region called on the Chief Minister here on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and in Incharge of State BJP IT Cell Chetan Bragta and CM for acceding to the demands of the region.

“It was history in itself when two Sub Divisional Offices had been opened in a single Assembly Constituency in one day,” Chief Minister said while addressing the delegation.

“Opening SDO offices would not only save the time and money of the people in getting their works done but also get their grievances redressed at the earliest,” CM further added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that State Government had always been considerate to the demands of the people of Jubbal and Kotkhai and have been fulfilling their demands on priority.

While paying tributes to former Minister late Narender Bragta, Chief Minister said that Narender Bragta was always concerned about the welfare of the people of the Jubbal-Kotkhai area.

CM also sought wholehearted support from the people of Jubbal-Kotkhai in the bye-elections.