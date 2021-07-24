Three Vice-Chairman of Corporations and Boards appointed

Shimla: Ahead of the bye-elections of Mandi parliamentary seat and three assembly seats Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki, BJP led state government in an election mode and to strike political balance has appointed Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip of BJP in Vidhan Sabha along with three Vice Chairman of various Boards and Corporations.

Bhatiyat Assembly constituency in district Chamba MLA Bikram Jaryal has been appointed Chief Whip, while Bhoranj MLA from Hamirpur district Kamlesh Kumari has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Whip.

The seat of Chief Whip had fallen vacant after the demise of two-time former minister and MLA Jubbal-Kotkhai Narender Bragta due to post Covid-19 complications.

Bragta had been appointed Chief Whip of BJP in Vidhan Sabha on 22 September 2018, with the rank of Cabinet Minister to appease the voters of the apple belt.

Earlier, Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala was likely to be made the Chief Whip, however, when Bragta was appointed, he declined to become the Deputy Chief Whip, considering himself to be senior to Bragta.

Since then, the post of Deputy Chief Whip had been left vacant. The BJP had created the two posts, during the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha in 2018 by passing legislation.

Eyeing the Fathepur Assembly bye-elections, the state government has intended to cash on by giving fair representation to the BJP leaders from Fathepur and adjoining Jawali Assembly constituency as Vice-Chairman of Corporation and Board.

Om Prakash Chaudhary from Fatehpur Vidhan Sabha as Vice Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation Kangra and Sanjay Guleria as Vice Chairman of National Savings State Advisory Board.

Guleria had been in the race for the Jawali assembly constituency in the 2017 elections.

Rashmidhar Sood has been appointed Vice Chairman of Tourism Development Board.