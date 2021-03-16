New Delhi: Indian National Congress has appointed Kasumpati MLA Anirudh Singh as star campaigner for the 2nd phase of the assembly election of Assam.

Congress is its latest list released on Monday announced a list of 30 leaders to spearhead the campaign for Assam assembly elections.

Anirudh Singh has thanked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the responsibility and assured him to give his best to ensure party victory in the assembly elections. He said

“I am grateful to Sh.Rahul Gandhi ji for this responsibility. I will do my best to beat the divisive forces of our country.”

Congress has named 30 leaders as star campaigners. Party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, Congress Members of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot, Priyanka Gandhi and cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Siddhu are among the top leaders in the star campaigners list of the party.

Elections for 126 members of Assam’s legislative assembly is scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 6 in three phases.