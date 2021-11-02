Shimla: In the by-elections of Mandi parliamentary and three Vidhan Sabha, the ruling BJP has been completely decimated by Congress by winning all four seats.

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh has regained the Mandi parliamentary seat from the BJP in a neck-to-neck contest, whereas Congress won Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies convincingly.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai BJP candidate could secure only 2,644 votes, while independent Chetan Singh Bragta polled 23,662 votes. Despite the resentment among the party cadre, BJP had ignored the candidature of Chetan and allotted a ticket to Neelam Saraik, which proved a disaster for the party. This is one of the lowest vote shares of the BJP in the segment since 1985.

BJP to review results in all assembly seats: Suresh Kashyap

After decimating in the by-poll, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap talked to review the election result. Kashyap, in a press statement, stated that the party would assess the situation and would work with full zeal to overcome the shortcomings before the 2022 elections.

BJP president also congratulated the winning Congress leaders and welcomed the mandate.

“I humbly accept the verdict of by-elections,” Jai Ram Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the winning Congress party leaders. In a press statement, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said

“I humbly accept the verdict given by the people in the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Vidhan Sabha Constituencies of the State.”

जनमत को स्वीकार करता हूँ।



आज मण्डी लोकसभा सहित अर्की,जुब्बल-कोटखाई व फतेहपुर विधानसभा उपचुनावों के नतीजे सामने आए है।



मैं जनता के निर्णय को स्वीकार करता हूँ, कॉंग्रेस के विजेता प्रत्याशियों को बधाई।



हम हार पर मंथन करेंगे व आगामी रूपरेखा बनाएंगे,जो कमी रही है उसकी भरपाई करेंगे। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 2, 2021

CM accepted that the by-elections results were not according to the party’s expectations.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the BJP would try to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State and would work with renewed zeal and dedication to perform better in general Assembly elections-2022.