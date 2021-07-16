Shimla: Congress leader Rohit Thakur has accused the BJP-lead state government of discriminating Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Rohit Thakur a front runner for Congress ticket said that with bye-elections round the corner the BJP in a state of anxiety is resorting to political gimmicks and making announcements to lure the voters.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur’s visit to the constituency, the two-time MLA, Thakur said that the announcements made by the state government in the last three and half years is confined only in the papers and nothing had translated on the ground.

“Government had announced Kotkhai PWD division on 23 January 2019 and 19 posts were created, however only the post of draftsman has been filled.

Furthermore, the post of Tehsildar is laying vacant for the last two years,” he said, adding that the announcement of College for Kotkhai and Trauma Centre made in 2018 has still not seen the light of the day.

Similarly, road infrastructure, Irrigation Public Health (IPH) health sector in the area have suffered in the face of neglect, he charged.

Thakur said that apple season has arrived in the apple belt of Shimla, however, the losses faced by farmers owing to unseasonal rain and hailstorm have not been compensated so far.

The double engine government at the centre and state has been a complete failure, he alleged.

The bye-election in Jubbal-Kotkhai is a battle between public strengthen and money power and has now become a prestige issue for the public of the area, he asserted.