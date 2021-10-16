Shimla: BJP is facing tough times in Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency barely a few days ahead of the bye-elections, as irked for denying ticket to Chetan Bragta, Jubbal-Kotkhai party workers have tendered mass resignation.

After the denial of ticket, turning rebel Bragta had decided to contest the poll as an independent candidate and the party has announced his expulsion for six years.

The entire office bearers of BJP Jubbal-Kotkhai Mandal on Friday put in their resignation and also there are reports of other party workers involved in other BJP units including Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha having resigned in support of Chetan Bragta.

Interestingly, Suresh Bhardwaj, in-charge of the Jubbal-Kotkhai elections, had been repeatedly demanding the dissolution of Jubbal-Kotkhai Mandal from the state organization.

He had trying to mobilize a Mandal according to his wish and now his path seems clear.

Jubbal- Kotkhai BJP Mandal President Gopal Jabaiik and all the office bearers and members of the Mandal have resigned from their posts.

Angry over not giving ticket to Chetan Bragta by the party in the by-election, Mandal BJP office-bearers have resigned.

Mahasu District BJP President Ajay Shyam stated that he has received the resignation letter through Jubbal-Kotkhai Mandal BJP President.

The state leadership of the party has been apprised about it, he said, adding that the interim executive committee of the Mandal would be formed soon after getting the instructions of the party.

Jubbal Kotkhai Mandal BJP President Gopal Jabaiik said that during a meeting of Mandal held yesterday, Mandal BJP office-bearers and other members present in the meeting expressed their anger over ticket allotment to Neelam Saraik.

After discussions, the entire Mandal tendered their resignation.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in Jubbal Kotkhai, the office bearers of Mahila Morcha had also resigned.

After the resignation, BJP is faced with the challenge to form a new Mandal, especially at a time when there is complete disenchantment among party workers in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency.

The BJP camp, who resigned, is supporting Chetan Bragta, while the BJP cadre activists are with Neelam Saraik. The party is bound to suffer due to this split in the party.