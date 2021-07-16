Shimla: Taking strict cognizance against the increasing incidents of tourists’ hooliganism, the Himachal Pradesh Police has decided to conduct random checking of tourists vehicle entering the state at state borders.



The Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu has directed all the Superintendents of Police to only allow tourists vehicles to enter the state after proper checking. He said that additional police force has also been provided for each districts to ensure proper checking of tourists vehicles.



“Any suspicious tourists should not be allowed to enter the state without proper checking” he added.



The police has been directed to ensure that none of the tourists enter the state with any kind of weapons.



It has been reported that many tourists who are entering the state are carrying weapons like guns and swords.



Recently, several cases of tourists hooliganism have been reported at various places of the state. On Wednesday, four tourists from Punjab had assaulted locals with sword after minor argument. Similar incident was also reported in Mandi where two tourists from Punjab were arrested for assaulting locals with sword.