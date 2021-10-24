Shimla: As many as 24 candidates have filed their nominations for the by-elections to Mandi Lok Sabha and the three Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled to be held on 30 October.

Two-time MP Pratibha Singh wife of former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh filed her nomination on Friday at Mandi.

Total eight candidates have filed their nominations for the Mandi seat including Pratibha Singh of Congress and covering candidate Sunder Singh Thakur.

Brigadier Kushal Singh Thakur (retd) from BJP and Priyanta Sharma as covering candidate have also filed their nominations.

Others include Ambika Sharma Rashtriya Lok Neeti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur Himachal Jan Kranti Party and two independent candidates Subash Mohan Snehi and Anil Kumar.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai there are five candidates in the fray. Rohit Thakur Congress, Neelam Saraik BJP and three independent Chetan Bragta, Suman Kadam and Kewal Ram Negi have filed their nominations.

In Arki four candidates including Sanjay Awasthi and Satish Kumar Kashyap covering candidates represent Congress, Rattan Singh Pal BJP, Jeet Ram independent have filed their nominations.

A total of seven candidates have filed their nominations for Fatehpur Assembly constituency by-elections, that include Baldev Thakur BJP, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Jeeta Ram (covering candidate) Congress, Pankaj Kumar of Himachal Jan Kranti Party and three independent Rajan Sushant, Prem Chand and Dr. Ashok Kumar Somal.

The last date of filing of nominations ended on Friday, these nominations will be scrutinized on 11 October and the last date for withdrawal of papers is 13 October.

The elections will be held on 30 October and the results will be announced on 2 November.