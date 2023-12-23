Shimla – In a surprising turn of events, the state government has recently decided to increase stamp duty on land purchases, causing a stir among the public. The hike, which sees a tenfold rise in stamp duty rates, has drawn swift and strong criticism from Chetan Singh Bragta, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Under the revised rates, men will now be required to pay six percent stamp duty on transactions exceeding Rs 50 lakh, with an additional eight percent on purchases above this threshold. Additionally, the General Power of Attorney (GPA) fee has undergone a substantial increase, moving from Rs 100 to Rs 1000, Rs 150 to Rs 1500, and Rs 200 to Rs 2000. Furthermore, a minimum stamp duty of Rs 5000 has been imposed on transactions valued at Rs 1000.

Chetan Singh Bragta did not mince words in expressing his disapproval of the government’s decision. He argued that the abrupt tenfold increase in stamp duty places an undue burden on the people, especially in rural areas, where the financial strain could be particularly challenging.

“While acknowledging the necessity for revenue generation, Bragta contended that how the stamp duty and GPA fees were increased lacks proportionality and fairness. He suggested that a more gradual approach, coupled with transparent communication, would have been more acceptable to the public.”

The BJP spokesperson highlighted the growing disillusionment among the populace with the state government, citing a series of decisions that have allegedly alienated the public. He emphasized that such steep hikes in stamp duty are likely to face resistance, particularly as they directly impact the citizens’ financial well-being.