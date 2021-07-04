Shimla: Amidst the rising prices of fuel and other essential items, the state youth Congress has started a #BoycottHimachalBJP trend on Twitter.

The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress activists are sitting on a hunger strike in Shimla and other part of the state and are demanding the state government to conduct undergraduate examinations on Online mode or postpone the exams due to the pandemic.

Congress national secretary Raghubir Singh Bali has also supported the campaign and blamed the state governments for risking students’ life.

Putting students' life in danger is intolerable. Jairam government needs to promote them. Until their demands are met #BoyCottHimachalBjp pic.twitter.com/YEIYKTd8Vs — Raghubir Singh Bali (@RSBaliHP) July 3, 2021

Several students have tweeted that when the government can conduct online classes then what is the problem in conducting online exams. Many have claimed that the syllabus has not been completed.

Please stop playing politics with students. Atleast try to understand students current condition. We want promotion or please take our online exams. It's a humble request from HPU students side to state government.#BoyCottHimachalBjp #promotehpustudent @govind4betterHP pic.twitter.com/FP2DyLTUsS — Añiketkouñdàl (@Aiketkoudl1) July 3, 2021

One use Annaya Sharma has questioned the govt decision

Promote ug 1st and 2nd year students online classes le skte hai to online exam kyu nhi h #BoyCottHimachalBjp — Ananya Sharma (@AnanyaS14032002) July 3, 2021

Apart from this, the people of the state are also irked due to the anti-people policies of the state. Orchardists have been demanding the government take back the decision to hike the prices of cartons.

Furthermore, petrol price has also reached Rs 100 in the state for the first time which has also garnered strong opposition from the people as well as the opposition parties.