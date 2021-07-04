Shimla: Amidst the rising prices of fuel and other essential items, the state youth Congress has started a #BoycottHimachalBJP trend on Twitter.
The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress activists are sitting on a hunger strike in Shimla and other part of the state and are demanding the state government to conduct undergraduate examinations on Online mode or postpone the exams due to the pandemic.
Congress national secretary Raghubir Singh Bali has also supported the campaign and blamed the state governments for risking students’ life.
Several students have tweeted that when the government can conduct online classes then what is the problem in conducting online exams. Many have claimed that the syllabus has not been completed.
One use Annaya Sharma has questioned the govt decision
Apart from this, the people of the state are also irked due to the anti-people policies of the state. Orchardists have been demanding the government take back the decision to hike the prices of cartons.
Furthermore, petrol price has also reached Rs 100 in the state for the first time which has also garnered strong opposition from the people as well as the opposition parties.