Greater Noida – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu charmed investors and entrepreneurs at the India International Hospitality Expo-2023, held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. With an earnest appeal, he urged them to seize the opportunities in the state’s vibrant tourism industry.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke passionately about Himachal Pradesh’s immense potential as a premier tourist destination in India. He showcased the state’s serene and salubrious environment, coupled with its breathtaking scenic beauty, as irresistible attractions for both domestic and international tourists.

“Our state is a treasure trove of natural beauty, and we are committed to creating a world-class experience for every traveller who visits Himachal Pradesh,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

Highlighting the government’s vision for the future, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of investment in the hospitality sector. He encouraged entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in establishing five and seven-star hotels, health and wellness centers, and old age homes, catering to the diverse needs of tourists.

“The hospitality industry is the backbone of our tourism growth, and we welcome investors with open arms. Himachal Pradesh offers a hospitable ecosystem for business ventures, and we assure swift approvals for eligible proposals,” Chief Minister Sukhu assured the audience.

Recognizing the changing preferences of modern tourists, Chief Minister Sukhu acknowledged the rising popularity of homestays, where visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and traditions of Himachal Pradesh. He assured that the state government would support and promote such ventures to enhance the tourists’ experience.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhu shed light on the state government’s concerted efforts to improve air connectivity. The plan includes constructing heliports to connect all district headquarters, ensuring easy access to various regions of Himachal Pradesh. Presently, flights are already operational between Delhi and popular destinations like Shimla and Dharamshala.

“Our goal is to enhance accessibility and facilitate seamless travel for tourists. We are committed to expanding the Kangra airport to accommodate larger aircraft and welcome more visitors,” he asserted.

Addressing concerns about tourists’ safety, Chief Minister Sukhu shared heartfelt anecdotes from recent natural calamities. He recounted the state government’s swift response in mobilizing relief and rescue operations, particularly during heavy rains and flash floods. The safe evacuation of over 70 thousand tourists, including more than 300 individuals stranded at the snowbound Chandertal Lake in Spiti, was a testament to the government’s dedication to ensuring the welfare of every traveller in Himachal Pradesh.

The Expo-2023 also witnessed the inauguration of the Himachal Pavilion, where visitors savoured the state’s rich culinary heritage, including the famed Boti Dham.

Vice Chairman of HPTDC, R.S. Bali, graced the event as the Guest of Honour. He outlined the ambitious projects in the pipeline, particularly focusing on the Kangra district, which is expected to emerge as a favourite wedding and pre-wedding destination.