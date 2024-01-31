Shimla – In a strategic move to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Youth Congress has unveiled an ambitious 90-day action plan. The plan, announced by Youth Congress national in-charge Krishna Allavaru during a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, outlines a series of initiatives to connect with the youth and showcase the government’s schemes.

Under the plan, the Youth Congress will establish groups at the booth level to engage with the youth and disseminate information about the various government schemes. Street plays will be organized across the state to shed light on the truth behind the Agniveer Yojana. Allavaru emphasized the importance of countering misinformation, stating that the BJP has been successful in winning elections through false narratives.

“All efforts will be directed towards the victory of our candidates,” declared Krishna Allavaru. He urged Youth Congress members not to be intimidated by the BJP’s propaganda and emphasized the importance of standing firm at the booth level. Allavaru also highlighted the Jai Jawan campaign, a protest initiative against the Agniveer Yojana, which will utilize street plays to reveal the reality of the scheme.

Nigam Bhandari, the State President of Youth Congress, outlined the extensive groundwork planned for the next three months. Youth Congress workers will go door-to-door to inform voters about the government’s policies, aiming to add five youths to each booth. A total of 7,000 youth have already been enlisted, to reach 1.5 lakh families. Bhandari recognized the efforts of women workers and celebrated Himachal’s third position in the country for Super Shakti Shee.

The Chief Minister, addressing the State Executive meeting of the Youth Congress, praised the organization for its crucial role in forming the state government. Encouraging members, the Chief Minister announced plans to integrate more Youth Congress workers into the government in the future. He emphasized the need to expose BJP’s false propaganda and communicate the government’s achievements to the public.

As preparations intensify for the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister assured that the Congress is ready to face the electoral challenge. Acknowledging the work accomplished in the past year, he urged Youth Congress members to strive for future leadership roles. He reassured that the party is not here for mere vote politics and criticized the Central Government for not providing a special economic package during the recent natural disaster in the state.