In an inspiring move, the Tourism Corporation has taken proactive measures to support young individuals in their journey towards recovery from drug addiction. The state government, in collaboration with the Tourism Corporation, has initiated a program to provide training and employment opportunities to those who have successfully completed drug de-addiction programs. By offering positions as cooks, waiters, chefs, and more within Tourism Corporation-operated hotels, these individuals can rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

During a press conference in Shimla, Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation and Vice Chairman of the Tourism Development Board, highlighted the Corporation’s commitment to a drug-free and environmentally conscious Himachal Pradesh. Recognizing the need for a united front, Bali stressed the importance of collaboration between various departments, urging the active involvement of the health department alongside initiatives like the Pradhav campaign initiated by the Police Department. By joining forces, these departments can effectively combat drug addiction and cultivate a healthier, safer environment for both residents and tourists.

To raise awareness and promote a drug-free Himachal Pradesh, hotels and guest houses under the Tourism Corporation will display informative posters, videos, and other materials. Additionally, LED screens in hotel rooms and restaurants will broadcast short films that address the grave consequences of drug abuse. This multi-faceted approach aims to create a supportive and educational atmosphere for both employees and visitors.

With tourism being a cornerstone of the region’s economy, Bali emphasized the collective responsibility of addressing drug addiction. Himachal Pradesh attracts visitors from around the world, and it is crucial to provide them with a welcoming and secure environment. By offering employment opportunities to individuals in recovery, the Tourism Corporation not only facilitates their reintegration but also sends a powerful message of compassion, support, and second chances.

The fight against drug addiction extends beyond individual well-being—it is a driving force behind fostering a flourishing tourism industry and upholding the state’s reputation as a desirable destination.