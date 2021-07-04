Shimla: Apple plant root rot disease is a common disease in apple plants in the Shimla district region. Every year, apple growers’ complain about the problem, and lost many full-grown plants.

Tree root rot is caused by Phytophthora fungal disease can survive in the soil for many years as spores. These spores are resistant to drought and to a lesser extent, chemicals. Fungal growth explodes with cool temperatures and ample rainfall.

Noted progressive apple growers Prem Chauhan has come out with a detailed video about the disease and explain the nature and cure of root rot.